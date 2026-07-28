Who is Sharmila Dhankar? India's first Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medallist who overcame personal struggles

Para shot-putter Sharmila Dhankar is living the dream after clinching the gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

With her victory, Dhankar became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. But the triumph was about far more than sporting glory. It marked the culmination of years of resilience, perseverance and personal struggle.

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Sharmila Dhankar's early life and personal struggles Sharmila Dhankar was born on 15 August 1986 in Haryana's Chitrauli village to a low-income family. Her father is a farmer, and her mother is visually impaired.

When she was just two years old, she contracted polio, and it permanently affected her left leg. It wasn't until she was 34 years old that she could begin her sporting career.

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"My mother was blind, my father was a farmer, and we had very little to survive. Life was never easy," Sharmila was quoted as saying by the Times of India. Her personal struggles were much more than a mere financial problem.

She got married at the age of 19 and was a victim of domestic violence for several years. She returned to her parents' home one day with her two daughters—Anju, who is 15, and Lakshmi, who is 13.

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She revealed that her first husband beat her for four hours, after which she was thrown out of her house. " One night, I was beaten from 11 pm to 3 am by my first husband and thrown out of the house. I never went back," she said.

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The 39-year-old could breathe a sigh of relief following her second marriage. According to The Times of India, it was her second husband, Ajit Singh, who encouraged her to take up para-sports.

She began training under coaches Tek Chand and Devendra, and in 2021, she clinched a gold medal in her maiden appearance at the Para National Championships.

She even set a new national record with a throw of 7.40m in the F57 category, the category in which she competes. The F57 category is for those athletes who have lower limb impairments or inferior muscle power.

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She competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, finishing fourth. She finished fourth once again at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

However, even as she continued to impress on the athletics track, she still faced financial difficulties to the point that her family sold their house in Haryana's Rewari in 2023. She hopes to buy a house again, after possibly winning a medal at the 2026 Asian Games, which will take place in Nagoya, Japan. "Sport has given me a second birth. After winning medals in the Para CWG and Asian Games this year, I want to buy a house again," she added.