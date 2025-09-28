Who is Sheetal Devi? 18-yr-old para archer bags historic gold at World Para Archery Championship

18-year-old Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi etched her name in history on Saturday by winning gold in the women’s individual compound event at the World Para Archery Championship. In a closely fought final, Sheetal outscored world No. 1 Oznur Cure Girdi of Turkiye 146-143 to claim the title, according to ESPN.

This is her third medal at the Championships, having earlier won the mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar and beating Great Britain's pair of Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149.

In the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey in the gold medal clash.

Coming to her individual final, it was a tense match, Sheetal's consistency and composure turned out to be the different. The first end was tied 29-all, but Sheetal fired three tens in the second end, to take an early lead of 30-27.

With three perfect arrow hits to score 30, Sheetal secured her maiden gold medal.

In the semifinal, this star archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who also won the Paralympics bronze medal last year in the mixed team category, produced a flawless display to secure a 145-140 win over Great Britain's Jodie Grinham to reach the final.

Who is Sheetal Devi? 18-year-old Sheetal Devi is an Indian armless archer. She shoots using her feet and chin, and this was her third medal of the championships.

