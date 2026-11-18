Education and sports together is difficult. But for a 18-year-old medical student from Maharashtra, Shrishti Sharma is turning to be an inspiration for others as she broke her own Guinness World Records in limbo staking in just 6.86 seconds. The record was achieved on October 8, 2026, in Umred, Maharashtra, where Shrishti completed the 50-metre course, surpassing her previous benchmark in the discipline.

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Sharma, who has earned recognition for her achievements in limbo skating, has established herself as a prominent name in the sport and holds multiple Guinness World Records titles. Shrishti previous best in the discipline was 6.94 seconds, achieved in July 2023. In 2025, Shrishti recorded clocked 7.46 seconds in the same.

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“Fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 m - 6.86 seconds by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma,” Guinness World Record posted on X along with a video of Guinness World Record.

All you need to know about Shrishti Sharma Based on a Gulf News report, Shrishti was born and brought up in Umred, a small town in Nagpur. She took up roller skating at the age of five, before limbo skating caught her attention. Although it looked impossible initially for Shrishti, limbo skating became her obsession.

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Her mother Shikha Priyadarshini Sharma played a huge role in Shrishti's success. From maintaining a strict routine to pushing her whenever she was down, Shikha has been the pillar of strength in Shrishti's journey so far. Beyond skating, Shrishti is also star student in academics, clearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

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She is currently pursuing a MBBS degree from the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) in Nagpur.

What is limbo skating? Limbo skating, also known as roller limbo, is a demanding discipline in which athletes manoeuvre on roller or inline skates beneath extremely low horizontal obstacles without making contact with them or touching the ground with their hands or torso.

The sport requires exceptional flexibility, balance, core strength and speed. Skaters typically adopt a deep side-split position, lowering their upper body close to the ground while maintaining control and momentum as they pass beneath the obstacle.

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With her latest achievement, Shrishti has once again demonstrated the combination of flexibility, precision and speed required to excel in the challenging discipline.

For the noble cause Owner of multiple records in limbo skating, Shrishti is an avid campaigner for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project, and uses her record attempts to promote the organization. "Women must be empowered and given equal opportunities to demonstrate their abilities," said Shrishti, according to Guinness World Records.

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“Give her the right opportunity, and she will make her family and country proud through her achievements. Girls can achieve extraordinary things when they receive proper support, encouragement, and opportunities,” added the Indian teenager.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in