Who is Soman Rana? Ex-Gorkha Rifles Army man becomes India's first-ever CWG gold medallist in shot put F57 event

India's Soman Rana created history as the former Gorkha Rifles Army man became the first Indian to win Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal in men's para shot put F57 event. Soman produced a best throw of 13.40m to edge out compatriot Shubham Juyal, who finished close behind with an effort of 13.28m in Glasgow on Saturday.

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In the process, India also completed a first double-podium finish in the event at the Commonwealth Games, as the country finished with seven medals - their best ever in para sports in the competition. India finished with seven medals at para sports at CWG 2026 - 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Shot put wasn't what Soman started with. An Indian Army havildar, he was once among the country's finest amateur boxers, finishing fifth at the National Championships in 2005. He trained alongside the likes of Vijender Singh (2008 Olympic bronze medallist), K C Kutappa (now a national coach) and Som Bahadur Pun (2006 CWGs silver medallist).

Soman Rana's life changes in 2006 Then, a 22-year-old, Rana life took a different turn when he returned to his unit - the 2nd battalion of 8 Gorkha Rifles. During his duty with the Gorkha Rifles along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana stepped on a landmine and lost his right leg in December 2006.

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Life changed completely for Rana. Post recovery from his injury, Rana went to the Army Rehabilitation Centre in Pune. After serving the Indian Army for almost 10 years, Rana was made aware of an Army Paralympic Node, which was founded by Col. Gaurav Dutta. Given a chance to pick up a sport, the 43-year-old Rana chose shot put.

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It was no looking back for Rana since then as he found a new lease of life in para athletics. Since then, he has represented India at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics and steadily built an impressive resume that includes silver at the 2022 Asian Para Games and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

The Commonwealth Games gold adds another major achievement to the 43-year-old's decorated career. For Rana, the triumph was the culmination of a remarkable journey of resilience and perseverance.

“Its a proud moment for every Indians. Winning gold at such grandest stage feels very great. India winning both gold and silver in the event, makes it even more happy. I want to thank the Indian Army, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Government of India for their support,” Rana said.

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Next in Rana's target is the Para Asian Games in Japan in September and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. "Hopefully I can compete at the Los Angeles Paralympics next time. I get a lot of motivation from what I’m doing. I wouldn’t be at this level if I wasn’t motivated enough. I’m still very motivated and happy I can still be a sportsperson,” Rana told Sportstar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in