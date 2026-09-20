Who is Suchika Tariyal? 36-year-old assures India of a historic first-ever MMA medal at Asian Games 2026

Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Suchika Tariyal made history on Sunday after she assured herself of a medal by reaching the semifinals of the women’s traditional 60kg category at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.
She defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinal to ensure that she will at least win a bronze medal.
Suchika Tariyal is a 36-year-old athlete who hails from the town of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. She kickstarted her sports career as a judoka before eventually transitioning to ju-jutsu, and later MMA in 2017.
Early on in her career, Tariyal competed in over 20 international competitions, and eventually became an eight-time national champion. She won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Judo Championships, before going onto win gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships as well as the South Asian Games in the same year.
Tariyal also competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 57kg category, but missed out on a podium finish by a narrow margin. She has also competed in several Asian judo championships.
More to follow
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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