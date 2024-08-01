Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Who is Swapnil Kusale? A fan of MS Dhoni who has made India proud at Olympics shooting

Who is Swapnil Kusale? A fan of MS Dhoni who has made India proud at Olympics shooting

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Swapnil Kusale's achievement marked India's first Olympic shooting medal in the 50m 3P event and the third medal in rifle shooting overall.

Who is Swapnil Kusale? A fan of MS Dhoni who has made India proud at Olympics shooting (ANI Photo/DDsports Grab)

On August 1, Swapnil Kusale won a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024 Olympics. The Indian shooter’s achievement marked India's first Olympic shooting medal in the 50m 3P event and the third medal in rifle shooting overall.

The previous medals were Abhinav Bindra's gold in the men's 10m air rifle at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and Gagan Narang's bronze in the same event at the London Olympics 2012.

“I have a lot of emotions right now. This medal means a lot. It is not a gold, but I am pleased I got a medal. To get an Olympic medal is a dream," Kusale said.

Kusale is a Railway Ticket Collector. He has been working for Central Railways since 2015. He was inspired by MS Dhoni, who was also a Railway Ticket Collector before starting his legendary cricket career for India. Swapnil Kusale has watched M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dhoni's biopic several times.

"I don't follow anyone specific in the shooting world. Outside of that, I admire Dhoni for the person that he is. My sport requires me to be as calm and patient as he is on the field.

"Actually, I don't go for railway work. The Indian railways has given me 365 days leave to perform well for India. My personal coach Deepali Deshpande is like a mother to me. She has supported me unconditionally. I have not spoken to my mother yet (sic)," PTI quoted Kusale as saying soon after winning the medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India at Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker became the first athlete in independent India to win two medals in a single game. She and Sarabjot Singh became the first Indian shooting pair to win an Olympic medal in shooting in Paris 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
