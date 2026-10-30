Who is Tanu Sharma? 20-year-old daughter of Sanskrit teacher from Hansi wins World Championship wrestling medal on debut

Tanu Sharma clinched a bronze medal in the women's 72kg category at the wrestling World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. Tanu, who had lost to Poland's Wiktoria Choluj 2-9 in the qualification round, stayed alive in the bronze-medal race via the repechage as Choluj qualified for the gold-medal bout.

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In her bronze medal bout, Tanu secured her place on the podium with a hard-fought 9-5 victory over USA's Precious Rosanna Bell in the third-place play-off. Notably, Tanu was making her debut at the senior World Championships and capped off a great debut year at the senior level with a bronze in her first major international tournament.

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Earlier this year, she had won the silver medal at the U20 World Championships. In fact, Tanu's bronze was India's first-ever Worlds medal in the 72 kg category. Overall, India won four medals, including Tanu's in the competition, Kajal Dhochak (76 kg) and Neelam Sirohi (50 kg) winning silver medals and Manisha Bhanwala ensuring another.

How did Tanu Sharma start wrestling? Born in an academic family in Bhaklana village of Hansi District, Haryana, Tanu's father, Virender Sharma, is a Sanskrit teacher at a Government school. Her elder sister is also studying B.Ed. to become a teacher. Unlike her father and elder sister, Tanu has been interested in sports ever since she was a toddler.

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It was her uncle Narendra Fauji who wanted Tanu to become a wrestler. But being a teacher himself, Virender wanted her daughter to do studies and sports simultaneously. That's when Virender came across Altius Public School & Wrestling Academy.

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Alongside her studies, Tanu started training under coach Sanjay Sihag. “Tanu joined us at the age of 14 in class eight. When she came here, her dedication to the sport stood out. She studied the game after her training by watching bouts of senior wrestlers,” Sanjay told the Indian Express.

Coach Sanjay heaps praise on Tanu Sanjay was all praise for Tanu. “Tanu is a smart wrestler. Education is extremely important for wrestlers, as it helps improve game intelligence. Tanu is someone who not only uses her strength but her brain also,” said Sanjay before adding his ward's emotional side.

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“In general, Tanu is an emotional person. When she called me after winning the medal, she was crying. However, it helps her also, especially when she takes a loss to heart. After losing in the first round, she took it seriously and didn’t repeat her mistakes today,” he added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in