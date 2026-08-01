Who is Tanvi Sharma? Punjab’s teenage sensation storms into Taipei Open 2026 badminton final

Tanvi Sharma reached the Taipei Open 2026 badminton final on 1 August. Sharma, unseeded and ranked 34th, defeated Huang Yu-Hsun. The match lasted just 33 minutes at Taipei Arena.

She won 21-17, 21-11 against her 5th-seeded opponent. Tanvi never trailed throughout the entire first game. The second game saw both players level at 9-all. Sharma then won 6 consecutive points to pull away.

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This marks her second BWF Super 300 final appearance. She previously finished runner-up at last year's US Open. Sharma remains without a title, having lost 2 Super 100 finals. She'll face Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh in the championship match on 2 August.

Watch how she stormed into the final:

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Who is Tanvi Sharma? Tanvi Sharma is a rising badminton star from Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Born in December 2008, she's just 17 years old. She recently achieved World Junior No. 1 ranking status.

Her mother, Meena, a former volleyball player, gave her early coaching. Her sister Radhika also currently competes internationally in badminton.

Sharma trained at Hyderabad's prestigious Pullela Gopichand Academy for 6 years. She then returned to Punjab, balancing studies and sport. She dominated domestic categories before transitioning smoothly to senior competition.

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Her playing style features fast interceptions and fearless attacking angles. Analysts often compare her technique to Saina Nehwal. This includes her high toss serve and round-the-head smash. She's currently coached by Park Tae-sang, who was previously PV Sindhu's mentor.

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Sharma has recorded significant upsets against established senior players. She defeated former World Champion Nozomi Okuhara recently in competition. She also beat World No. 23 Nguyen Thuy Linh at the US Open. Her senior ranking reached a career-high 32 in June 2026.

Her career highlights include silver in girls' singles at the 2025 Junior Worlds. She also won bronze in the mixed team event there. Sharma contributed to India's gold-winning squad at the 2024 Asia Championships. She finished runner-up at the 2025 US Open Super 300.

Tanvi Sharma claimed titles at the 2024 Bonn International tournament. She also won the 2025 Denmark Challenge title outright.

In the final against Vietnam's Nguyen Thuy Linh, Tanvi Sharma will aim to claim her maiden BWF World Tour title. This would mark a significant milestone in her career.

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When we see the head-to-head record between Tanvi Sharma and Nguyen Thuy Linh, it’s promising for India. The two clashed at the 2025 Yonex US Open, round of 32. The match took place on 25 June 2025 at the Mid America Centre.

Tanvi Sharma won comfortably in straight games, 21-19, 21-9, in just 35 minutes. So, heading into Sunday's Taipei Open final, Tanvi already holds a win over Nguyen Thuy Linh from their last meeting.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.