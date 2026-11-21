Vidarsha K Vinod, the Indian shooter who won two silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, has taken up a new role in public service after being appointed Assistant Director in Keralam's State Sports Directorate.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan handed over her appointment order at his office in Thiruvananthapuram on 19 November, marking her entry into government service.

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The appointment recognises Vinod's achievements in shooting, where she made history as the first Malayali woman to win an Asian Games medal in the sport. Sports Minister OJ Janeesh was also present at the appointment ceremony, which was attended by her family members.

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Satheesan said the state wanted to ensure that sporting champions received opportunities to build secure futures alongside recognition for their achievements.

The appointment order had initially been scheduled to be handed over on 1 November, Kerala Piravi Day, but the ceremony was postponed because Vinod was abroad for a tournament.

Also Read | Meet Vidarsha K Vinod: First female shooter from Keralam to win Asiad medal

Who is Vidarsha K Vinod? A shooter from Kerala’s Kozhikode, Vidarsha K Vinod established herself as one of Keralam's prominent shooting talents through her performances at the international level. She came into the spotlight with her double-silver medal-winning campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Her achievements were particularly significant for Keralam, as she became the first woman shooter from the state to win a shooting medal at the Asian Games.

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Her journey to the Asian Games began in 2018, when she was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode. She joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and attended shooting trials after learning about an opportunity to try the sport.

Vinod performed well in the trials and gradually progressed through the NCC shooting programme before representing Keralam at the national level. She initially trained at the Thondayad Rifle Club in Kozhikode and later continued her preparations at shooting facilities in Thiruvananthapuram and other centres.

Her progress came despite financial difficulties. Shooting equipment, ammunition, training and travel for competitions placed a considerable burden on her family. In 2021, her parents took a loan to purchase her first personal rifle after she had initially relied on borrowed equipment.

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She also received support from her husband, Manu S Ravi, who is a fellow shooter and coach. Her family, including her father Vinod K and mother Anitha, played an important role in helping her continue her career.

Vidarsha's Asian Games 2026 campaign Vinod's breakthrough on the continental stage came at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where she won two silver medals in the women's team shooting events.

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Her first medal came in the women's 10m air rifle team event, where she joined Elavenil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar. The Indian trio finished second behind China to secure the silver medal.

She subsequently added another silver in the women's 50m rifle three positions team event, partnering Tilottama Sen and Ashi Chouksey. India finished behind China in the competition.

Also Read | Vedaant Madhavan shares first post after disappointing Asian Games 2026 debut

The two medals made Vinod the first woman shooter from Keralam to win an Asian Games medal in shooting. They also marked a significant milestone in her international career, having progressed from an NCC shooting trial to representing India at the continental event.

What is Vidarsha K Vinod's new role in Keralam? Following her Asian Games success, the Keralam government had indicated that medal-winning athletes would receive employment opportunities in the state's Sports Department.

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Vinod's appointment as Assistant Director in the State Sports Directorate fulfils that assurance. She received her appointment order from Chief Minister V D Satheesan on 19 November, with Sports Minister OJ Janeesh also attending the ceremony.

The appointment gives the double Asian Games silver medallist a position in the state's sports administration while marking a new chapter beyond her competitive shooting career.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.