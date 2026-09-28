Who is Vithya Ramraj? Tamil Nadu athlete breaks PT Usha's 42-year-old record en route to Asian Games 2026 bronze

Vithya Ramraj broke legendary PT Usha's four-decade-old national record to clinch a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds. It was the second medal at this edition of the Games for Ramraj following the silver in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

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Ramraj bettered Usha's 55.42s effort that came in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Usha is currently heading the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and is in attendance at the Asian Games. The 28-year-old finished behind UAE's Mariam Kareem, who won gold with a Games record 54.31s, and Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems, who took silver with a PB of 54.58s.

India's Anu Raghavan finished fifth. She recorded a personal best of 55.88 seconds. In Heats, Ramraj had already shown strong form, clocking a season-best 55.73 seconds to reach the final.

Vithya Ramraj - All you need to know An accomplished quarter-miler and 400m hurdler, Ramraj has established herself as an important member of India's relay programme. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, she combines individual strength in the 400m hurdles with valuable experience in the 4 × 400m relay.

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She created a major breakthrough at the 2023 Asian Games by equalling the Indian national record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 55.42s thus equalling Usha's record. She has also represented India at the Olympic Games, including as part of the 4 × 400m relay team at Paris 2024.

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Under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Ramraj receives financial assistance towards procurement of various equipment and also assistance towards training in National Coaching Camp.

Vithya Ramraj's major achievements 2022 Asian Games – Mixed 4×400m Relay - Silver

2022 Asian Games – 400m Hurdles - Bronze

2025 Asian Athletics Championships - 400m Hurdles - Bronze

2026 Asian Games - 400m hurdles - Bronze

2026 Asian Games - 4x400m mixed - Silver

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in