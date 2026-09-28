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Who is Vithya Ramraj? Tamil Nadu athlete breaks PT Usha's 42-year-old record en route to Asian Games 2026 bronze

Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Sep 2026, 04:40 PM IST
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India's Vithya Ramraj in action during the Women's 400m Hurdles final at Asian Games 2026.
India's Vithya Ramraj in action during the Women's 400m Hurdles final at Asian Games 2026. (REUTERS)
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Vithya Ramraj broke legendary PT Usha's four-decade-old national record to clinch a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, clocking a personal best of 54.75 seconds. It was the second medal at this edition of the Games for Ramraj following the silver in the 4x400m mixed relay event.

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Ramraj bettered Usha's 55.42s effort that came in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Usha is currently heading the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and is in attendance at the Asian Games. The 28-year-old finished behind UAE's Mariam Kareem, who won gold with a Games record 54.31s, and Kazakhstan's Adelina Zems, who took silver with a PB of 54.58s.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Vithya Ramraj wins 400m hurdles bronze

India's Anu Raghavan finished fifth. She recorded a personal best of 55.88 seconds. In Heats, Ramraj had already shown strong form, clocking a season-best 55.73 seconds to reach the final.

Vithya Ramraj - All you need to know

An accomplished quarter-miler and 400m hurdler, Ramraj has established herself as an important member of India's relay programme. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, she combines individual strength in the 400m hurdles with valuable experience in the 4 × 400m relay.

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She created a major breakthrough at the 2023 Asian Games by equalling the Indian national record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 55.42s thus equalling Usha's record. She has also represented India at the Olympic Games, including as part of the 4 × 400m relay team at Paris 2024.

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Under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Ramraj receives financial assistance towards procurement of various equipment and also assistance towards training in National Coaching Camp.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu calls Japan ‘happy hunting ground’ after Asian Games silver

Vithya Ramraj's major achievements

2022 Asian Games – Mixed 4×400m Relay - Silver

2022 Asian Games – 400m Hurdles - Bronze

2025 Asian Athletics Championships - 400m Hurdles - Bronze

2026 Asian Games - 400m hurdles - Bronze

2026 Asian Games - 4x400m mixed - Silver

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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