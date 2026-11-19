India's Vivaan Kapoor might have missed a gold medal at the ISSF World Championships on Thursday, but his podium finish was enough to earn him a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in the men's trap event. The 24-year-old from Jaipur was in superb form and looked set to become only the second Indian to win a world title in men's trap after Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who triumphed at the 2006 World Championships in Zagreb.

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However, a miss in the shoot-off against Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alfaihan cost Vivaan the gold after both shooters finished the regulation 30-shot final tied at 29. Alfaihan held his nerve in the tie-break to claim the title.

Vivaan, though, became only the fourth Indian men's trap shooter after the legendary Karni Singh (silver), Manavjit Singh Sandhu (gold) and Zorawar Singh Sandhu (bronze in 2025) to win a medal at the World Championships.

Vivaan also became the third Indian shooter after men's 10m air pistol marksman Jaypal Malviya and men's 50m rifle 3-positions bronze medallist Niraj Kumar to secure an LA 2028 Olympic quota place. China's Qi Ying, the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist, took bronze.

Vivaan Kapoor — all you need to know Vivaan is the son of a luxury rugs exporter in Jaipur, a business that his family has run for the past 110 years. Having begun shooting at a young age, Vivaan has been representing India since 2014 in the junior ranks. Everything came to a halt for Vivaan, like the entire world, during Covid.

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With no competitions, Vivaan decided to help his brother and father in the family business and expand. Slowly rugs business became his hobby, which eventually helped him mentally in shooting. Watching his father, Vivaan instilled the drive for excellence and started from scratch on every single day, with a drive to know more.

Vivaan Kapoor thanks Peter Wislosn Making his maiden senior World Championships final, Vivaan said his experience of competing against some of the world's leading shooters had helped him handle the pressure. "I guess I just gave my best. I focused on my job like always. I've played against a couple of these shooters before, so that experience helped me and also a big thanks to (foreign coach) Peter (Wislosn) for training us before this competition," said Vivaan.

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"It was lovely the way he trained us during the national camp and also to my personal coach Giovanni Cernogoraz... shooting with him is like shooting with the champions, so that made me also stronger and (to compete) against shooters of this level and then in the end I was just flowing in, just trying to do my job," he said.

On securing the Olympic quota, Vivaan said: "I feel that it's a great thing that I could do for the country and I'm very happy that now we have a quota and let's hope I give my best and hope to shoot better and better."

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in