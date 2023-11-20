comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Who is Wen Johnson, the Australian wearing 'Free Palestine' t-shirt who invaded pitch during World Cup final?
Back Back

Who is Wen Johnson, the Australian wearing 'Free Palestine' t-shirt who invaded pitch during World Cup final?

 Livemint

The Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Wen Johnson, who breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, for unauthorized entry into the stadium.

The Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Wen Johnson, who breached security and hugged Virat Kohli. (ANI)Premium
The Ahmedabad police have registered a case against Wen Johnson, who breached security and hugged Virat Kohli. (ANI)

The Ahmedabad police on Sunday registered a case against the man who breached security and hugged Virat Kohli during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The person, identified as Wen Johnson, was supporting Palestine which has been under attack by Israel since October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise assault on southern Israel.

"The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground," Ahmedabad Police said.

Police said the case has been registered against the accused under sections 332, and 447 of the IPC for unauthorized entry into the stadium of the Gujarat Cricket Association, ANI reported.

Who is Wen Johnson?

1) Speaking to media persons, the pitch intruder who breached the security and entered the field during the India vs Australia final match said, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine..."

2) He was a Palestinian supporter and wearing a T-shirt with a Free Palestine slogan and a mask with a Palestinian flag color theme as he invaded the field during the ongoing final match.

3) “I have a meme disorder that causes me to think about memes 20 hours a day. I spend 90% of my life reading memes. MEMES MEMES MEMES and more MEMES!! I have an extremely boring life and is anti-social," another account called ‘gofundme’ read about Wen as quoted by TimesNow. 

4) Sources told The Indian Express that Johnson was a TikTok prankster and “has a history of intruding on matches". He is also said to be a big fan of Kohli.

5) This is not the first instance Wen has entered the pitch after breaching security. He also disturbed the FIFA Women's World Cup final this year, according to media reports. 

6) An Instagram profile named ‘Pyjamamann’ shows that the pitch invader has been protesting across the world for various reasons. During the FIFA Women's World Cup final, he was seen wearing a “Free Ukraine" t-shirt while invading the pitch due to which the match was delayed for about 20 minutes.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 07:43 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App