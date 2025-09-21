Who was Bernie Parent? Legendary Philadelphia Flyers goalie and Hall of Famer dies at 80

Bernard Marcel Parent (April 3, 1945 – September 21, 2025), widely regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, anchored the Philadelphia Flyers during their historic 1970s era. Parent, who passed away at the age of 80, was a key figure in the Flyers’ only two Stanley Cup championships, famously known as the Broad Street Bullies era.

Early life and career beginnings Parent was born in Rosemont, Quebec, the youngest of seven siblings. Inspired by his boyhood hero, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacques Plante, Parent pursued hockey with determination. He played junior hockey for the Niagara Falls Flyers, winning the OHA championship and the Memorial Cup in 1965.

Parent began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins in 1965 but was left unprotected in the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft, where he was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers. Initially sharing net duties with Doug Favell, Parent quickly established himself as the Flyers’ top goaltender.

Rise to stardom with the Flyers After a brief stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he played alongside Plante, Parent returned to Philadelphia in 1973. The following two seasons became the pinnacle of his career. He led the Flyers to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 1974 and 1975, earning both the Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) and Vezina Trophy in consecutive years.

Parent’s dominant play included 30 combined shutouts in the regular and postseason over these two years. His performance in the finals was legendary: he posted shutouts in both decisive games, against the Boston Bruins in 1974 and Buffalo Sabres in 1975. The catchphrase “Only the Lord saves more than Bernie Parent” became synonymous with his excellence in goal.

Career highlights and achievements Stanley Cups: 1974, 1975

Conn Smythe Trophies: 1974, 1975

Vezina Trophies: 1974, 1975

Hockey Hall of Fame: Inducted 1984

Flyers Career Shutouts: 50 (team record)

Ranked 63rd on The Hockey News’ list of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 1998

Known as the last great “stand-up” style goaltender before the rise of the butterfly style

Parent’s style, toughness, and leadership made him a fan favorite in Philadelphia. His iconic steel-eyed stare through his mask even graced the cover of Time magazine in 1975.

Later career and retirement Parent’s career was cut short by a career-ending eye injury in 1979, caused when a stick struck his right eye. He retired at age 34, still in the athletic prime for a goaltender. The Flyers retired his No. 1 jersey that same year, and he later served as a mentor and coach for future Flyers goaltenders, including Ron Hextall and Pelle Lindbergh.

Even after retirement, Parent remained connected to the Flyers as the team’s Ambassador of Hockey and regularly appeared at games, where fans would greet him with chants of “Bernie… Bernie… Bernie.”

Legacy Bernie Parent’s legacy extends far beyond his accolades. He was not only a dominant presence in goal but also a passionate ambassador for the sport. His influence shaped a generation of goalies and left an indelible mark on Philadelphia sports culture. More than four decades after his Stanley Cup triumphs, Parent remains one of the most iconic figures in NHL history.