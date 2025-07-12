Who was Diogo Jota? Liverpool retires number 20 forever in historic tribute

Liverpool Football Club has permanently retired the number 20 shirt at all levels, men’s team, women’s team, and academy, in honor of Diogo Jota, marking the first time in their 133-year history they’ve bestowed this honor.



The decision came after heartfelt talks with Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, and his parents, who visited Anfield to see the sea of flowers, scarves, and heartfelt notes left by fans.



Club CEO Michael Edwards called it a "unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person," noting Jota “joined in 2020, won us number 20, and wore number 20, now he’ll forever be our number 20”. The announcement was timed poignantly at 20:20 BST on Friday.

Who was Diogo Jota? Diogo Jota was a 28-year-old Portuguese forward known for his electric goals and humble spirit. He joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and became a fan favorite, scoring 65 goals in 182 games and helping win the 2022 FA Cup, 2022 League Cup, and 2024–25 Premier League title.

Off the pitch, he was a devoted father to three young children and had married his longtime partner, Rute, just 11 days before his death. Famous for his chant “Ohhh, he wears the number 20...”, Jota’s knack for cutting inside from the left wing to score thrilled Anfield.



Jota and his brother André Silva, a player for Portuguese club Penafiel, died on July 3 when their Lamborghini crashed in Zamora, Spain.

Reports indicate a tire blowout during overtaking caused the car to leave the road around midnight. Jota was driving back to Liverpool for preseason after doctors advised against flying due to recent minor lung surgery.