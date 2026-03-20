Who will replace injured Harshit Rana at KKR for IPL 2026? 3-time champions call former CSK, MI & RCB bowlers for trials

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have called five pacers, including out-of-consideration Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini, for trails ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 28. The development came in after KKR were jolted by the injury blow to Harshit Rana, who is set to be ruled out for the entire tournament.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's injury has also jeopardised KKR's bowling plans ahead of the gruelling season. Besides, Saini, the likes of Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier and KM Asif were also spotted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday evening, according to a abplive.com report.

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Saini, who plays for Delhi in domestic circuit, featured in 21 matches for India before fading out. He made his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2019 before shifting base to Rajasthan Royals in 2022 and 2023 editions. For Delhi, Saini has been among wickets consistently.

On the other hand, Madhwal grabbed limelight at Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 with 14 wickets in eight matches. However, the Uttarakhand pacer's form dipped in the next two seasons at Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, Madhwal manage just three wickets in six matches.

Simarjeet was a part of IPL for two franchises - CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad - before, picking up just 11 wickets in 14 matches. The Delhi pacer's most recent outing came in Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the right-arm fast bowler taking a five-wicket haul against Andhra Pradesh.

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Warrier has been a part of KKR franchise for three seasons but didn't get much chance. He blossomed at Gujarat Titans, picking up six wickets in five matches in the 2024 edition. Asif too was a part of CSK and Rajasthan Royals camps, picking up seven wickets in as many matches.

What happened to Harshit Rana? Having made his India debut in 2024, Harshit had been a regular performer for the Men in Blue for the last one and half years. However, the Delhi pacer sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during the warm-up game against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Since then, he underwent a surgery, with no clarity on his return date. He was recently seen walking with support during BCCI's Naman Awards. Earlier, KKR have roped in Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was removed from the league due to political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

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KKR get Matheesha Pathirana boost Meanwhile in a big boost, Sri Lankan pacer Pathirana is set to join the KKR camp in Kolkata after completing his rehabilitation. Pathirana had sustained an injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 in a group A clash against Australia. Pathirana has been given all clear by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

"As far as I know, he's fit and we have given him NOC to participate in the IPL, that's all I know at this point of time. He has completed rehab and he is fit. But the franchise will be tasked to assess his readiness. At the moment we don't know anything about that. As far as we know he is fit and ready to join IPL." Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake told PTI.

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