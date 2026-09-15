Who won NFL game last night? Chiefs vs Broncos Monday Night Football recap and key takeaways

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10 on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. It was Week 1 of the 2026 season, and Kansas City never trailed after the first quarter.

Kenneth Walker III, in his Chiefs debut, rushed for 173 yards and scored twice. Patrick Mahomes, back from December knee surgery, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another. Kansas City finished with 220 rushing yards and 392 total yards. Denver managed 176.

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Kenneth Walker’s 60-yard burst decides it Kenneth Walker III carried 23 times and added three catches for 18 yards. The play that broke Denver came early in the third quarter on fourth-and-1. He saw the Broncos crash inside, bounced outside, and went 60 yards for a touchdown that made it 21-7.

“I knew they were going to crash in. When they crashed in, I bounced out,” Walker said, “and I was off to the races from there.”

Andy Reid said the workload was not mapped out in advance.

“You never know, going in, how many times you're going to give him the ball,” Reid said. “For him to play the way he did, I thought it was spectacular.”

Walker later scored on a 2-yard catch in the first minute of the fourth quarter to make it 31-10.

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Patrick Mahomes looks healthy after knee surgery Patrick Mahomes wore a brace on his left knee after tearing the ACL and LCL last December. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards and two scores. His first touchdown was a 15-yard scramble in the opening quarter.

“Going for the end zone, it kind of gave me that confidence that I can go out there and be myself,” Mahomes said. “That was definitely the moment, physically, to say all this work has paid off. I didn't feel anything.”

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes takes field at Kansas City Chiefs training camp | Watch video

Just before halftime, he hit Rashee Rice for a 13-yard touchdown. The passing game was rusty early, and he threw an interception, but the run game carried the night.

“I didn't play my best, but we were still able to go out there and beat a really good team pretty well,” Mahomes said. “The guys around me stepped up.”

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Broncos never find a rhythm Bo Nix was sacked on the first snap and intercepted two plays later. He answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram that tied the game at 7-7. After that, Denver stalled. Nix finished 17 of 28 for 131 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Offseason addition Jaylen Waddle barely factored.

“As a whole offense, a whole team, we just didn’t play really good,” Nix said. Sean Payton kept it short: “Obviously not a good evening.”

Also Read | NFL Week 1 2026 recap: Bengals flash contender upside as Bears explode

What the result means The Chiefs are 1-0. The Broncos are 0-1. Kansas City snapped a three-game skid against Denver and got an early answer after the Broncos took the AFC West last season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.