Why Cooper Rush, not Michael Penix Jr, is starting QB for Atlanta Falcons vs the Carolina Panthers game

Cooper Rush is under center again for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. That is not the plan Atlanta mapped out in March. It is the only option left after injuries stripped the depth chart.

Rush signed on July 29 as a veteran insurance policy. He remains the starter for the home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because Michael Penix Jr is still not cleared and Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an oblique injury.

Why Cooper Rush is playing, not Penix or Tagovailoa Cooper Rush is starting by default. Penix spent the offseason rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season against Carolina last November. He has been a full participant in practice, even splitting first-team reps earlier this week, but the Falcons have kept him inactive. Coach Kevin Stefanski made the Week 2 call official after Friday’s practice.

“Cooper will start,” Stefanski said. “Again, it’s a progression. Feel really confident in the plan. Feel real confident in what we’ve done and what Mike has done on the field and medically. He’s told you, like I’ve told you, when he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

Tagovailoa won the job out of camp, then hurt his oblique in the Thursday practice before the Pittsburgh opener and never returned. He is listed as doubtful. That left Atlanta unwilling to hand the start to undrafted Division II rookie Jack Strand. Rush, the only quarterback on the roster with real NFL starting experience, got the nod again. Strand is the backup.

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Week 1 showed the limits of the stopgap None of that made Cooper Rush’s first start pretty. In a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Drake London caught two balls on four targets. Kyle Pitts had one target and no catch. Running back Bijan Robinson was the offense, finishing with eight receptions on 10 targets plus 83 rushing yards. New kicker Nick Folk missed two field goals.

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When Michael Penix Jr could come back The wait may be short. Notably, Penix is targeting Thursday Night Football in Week 3 at Green Bay.

Penix has been cautious in public. “I’m going to keep those to myself and the training staff, but I’m close,” he said Friday.