Why Cooper Rush, not Michael Penix Jr, is starting QB for Atlanta Falcons vs the Carolina Panthers game

Cooper Rush is under center again for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. That is not the plan Atlanta mapped out in March. It is the only option left after injuries stripped the depth chart.

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Rush signed on July 29 as a veteran insurance policy. He remains the starter for the home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because Michael Penix Jr is still not cleared and Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with an oblique injury.

Why Cooper Rush is playing, not Penix or Tagovailoa Cooper Rush is starting by default. Penix spent the offseason rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season against Carolina last November. He has been a full participant in practice, even splitting first-team reps earlier this week, but the Falcons have kept him inactive. Coach Kevin Stefanski made the Week 2 call official after Friday’s practice.

“Cooper will start,” Stefanski said. “Again, it’s a progression. Feel really confident in the plan. Feel real confident in what we’ve done and what Mike has done on the field and medically. He’s told you, like I’ve told you, when he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

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Tagovailoa won the job out of camp, then hurt his oblique in the Thursday practice before the Pittsburgh opener and never returned. He is listed as doubtful. That left Atlanta unwilling to hand the start to undrafted Division II rookie Jack Strand. Rush, the only quarterback on the roster with real NFL starting experience, got the nod again. Strand is the backup.

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Week 1 showed the limits of the stopgap None of that made Cooper Rush’s first start pretty. In a 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Drake London caught two balls on four targets. Kyle Pitts had one target and no catch. Running back Bijan Robinson was the offense, finishing with eight receptions on 10 targets plus 83 rushing yards. New kicker Nick Folk missed two field goals.

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When Michael Penix Jr could come back The wait may be short. Notably, Penix is targeting Thursday Night Football in Week 3 at Green Bay.

Penix has been cautious in public. “I’m going to keep those to myself and the training staff, but I’m close,” he said Friday.

Tagovailoa could practice this week and be active against the Packers as well. Until then, Rush and Strand are the room. Atlanta will try to steal a win with the quarterback it never expected to need twice.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.