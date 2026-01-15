‘Why Delhi again & again?’ - Calls to shift India Open from Delhi grow loud after world no.3 pulls out due to pollution

The withdrawal of world no.3 badminton star Anders Antonsen from the ongoing Indian Open 2026 badminton tournament due to "extreme pollution" has sparked a debate among the fans as why the organisers opt for the National Capital every year despite knowing the environmental hazards during that time of the year.

Having started in 2008, the India Open is a Super 750 event in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) annual calendar. While Hyderabad (2008 & 2009) and Chennai (2009) hosted the first three editions, the India Open found a permanent host in New Delhi since 2011. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Usually a March-April affair every year, the India Open was allocated a January window post COVID-19 despite knowing the environmental conditions at this part of the country. The Air Quality Index (AQI) goes for a toss in northern part of India during winters and who knows it better than Denmark's world no.3 Anders Antonsen.

View full Image Anders Antonsen's Instagram story about India Open 2026 withdrawal.

The 28-year-old withdrew from India Open for the third consecutive time on Wednesday, due to extreme pollution, and the hazardous air quality, thus opting for a ₹4.5 lakh (USD 5000) fine than playing in Delhi.

“Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi,” he further added. The Dane also informed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has fined him USD 5,000," he wrote on Instagram.

Fans urge to shift India Open to southern states The Dane also posted a screenshot of Delhi's AQI, reading a staggering 348 as hazardous. The four-time World Championships medallist's withdrawal from India Open 2026 didn't go well with the fans who asked why no other state gets to host the international tournament.

“But why Delhi again and again ? There are multiple cities down south that produced top shuttlers and excellent air quality!” wrote one user. “Thee event should be shifted to better venues in the future,” said another.

View full Image Fans question the hosting of India Open in New Delhi.

“Ive always thought about this,, u know pollution is going to be worst, yet out of the whole diverse country, hold it in Delhi only???, like hyderabad is there , Guwahati is good , or maybe bangalore, mumbai????” an user said.

