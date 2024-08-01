Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers, ‘because we don’t…’

Sunil Chhetri’s comment about India not winning enough medals is doing rounds again amid the Paris Olympics 2024. The former India football captain spoke with YouTuber influencer Raj Shamani. The podcast called “Figuring Out” was originally released on YouTube three weeks ago. Now, the social media influencer has shared an Instagram Reel of Chhetri’s comment.

In the clip, Chhetri emphasises that there truly is no shortage of talent in India. He refers to a five-year-old in Andaman who may have potential in sports like football, javelin throw or cricket.

However, this child is likely to remain unaware of his talent. After trying the sport a few times, he would vanish into an unrelated job, such as working in a call centre, Chhetri adds.

“It’s not factually correct that we don’t win enough medals despite being a country of 1.5 billion people. It’s simply because we don’t identify and nurture the talent of these 1.5 billion people at the right time, Sunil Chhetri said.

“China, US, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada -- the ones who do well in the Olympics -- are miles better than us in the identification and then nurturing of the talent. This is one of the prime reasons why they win so many medals,” Chhetri says.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 At the time of writing this article, India won three medals, all bronze, at the Paris Olympics 2024 and was in 41st place. China is leading with 10 gold medals, and its total tally is 20, with 7 silver and 3 bronze medals.

France is second with 8 gold medals, and its total tally is higher than China's: 26. Japan, with 8 gold medals, is at number 3, and it also has 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.