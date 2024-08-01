Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers, ‘because we don’t…’

Sunil Chhetri emphasises that there truly is no shortage of talent in India. But, the problem lies somewhere else.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published1 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers, ‘because we don’t…’ (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Why does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers, ‘because we don’t…’ (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Sunil Chhetri’s comment about India not winning enough medals is doing rounds again amid the Paris Olympics 2024. The former India football captain spoke with YouTuber influencer Raj Shamani. The podcast called “Figuring Out” was originally released on YouTube three weeks ago. Now, the social media influencer has shared an Instagram Reel of Chhetri’s comment.

In the clip, Chhetri emphasises that there truly is no shortage of talent in India. He refers to a five-year-old in Andaman who may have potential in sports like football, javelin throw or cricket.

Also Read | ‘Real 007’: 51-year-old Turkey shooter impresses with ‘swag’ at Paris Olympics

However, this child is likely to remain unaware of his talent. After trying the sport a few times, he would vanish into an unrelated job, such as working in a call centre, Chhetri adds.

“It’s not factually correct that we don’t win enough medals despite being a country of 1.5 billion people. It’s simply because we don’t identify and nurture the talent of these 1.5 billion people at the right time, Sunil Chhetri said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in men’s 50 m rifle shooting

“China, US, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada -- the ones who do well in the Olympics -- are miles better than us in the identification and then nurturing of the talent. This is one of the prime reasons why they win so many medals,” Chhetri says.

India at Paris Olympics 2024

At the time of writing this article, India won three medals, all bronze, at the Paris Olympics 2024 and was in 41st place. China is leading with 10 gold medals, and its total tally is 20, with 7 silver and 3 bronze medals.

France is second with 8 gold medals, and its total tally is higher than China's: 26. Japan, with 8 gold medals, is at number 3, and it also has 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 6

Manu Bhaker earlier became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single game. She and Sarabjot Singh were the first Indian shooting pair to win an Olympic medal in shooting at Paris 2024. Swapnil Kusale won a bronze medal for India in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:34 PM IST
HomeSportsSports NewsWhy does India not win enough medals at Olympics? Sunil Chhetri answers, ‘because we don’t…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    163.05
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -2.3 (-1.39%)

    Tata Power

    464.35
    03:57 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    10.7 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.75
    03:59 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.23%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    141.80
    03:56 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-4.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.45
    03:40 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    16.45 (7.87%)

    Hitachi Energy India

    12,390.05
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    791.8 (6.83%)

    PCBL

    346.55
    03:58 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.5 (6.61%)

    Aster DM Healthcare

    368.75
    03:29 PM | 1 AUG 2024
    21.8 (6.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.000.00
      Chennai
      70,418.000.00
      Delhi
      71,111.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue