Why funding sports is an Olympian hurdle

Government funding for athletes in India is broadly through assistance to sports federations along with incentives and support for promising individuals. In 2020-21, the Centre spent ₹180 crore on sports federations, incentives, and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF). The NSDF, managed by a council instituted by the Union government, is the nodal fund through which assistance is routed to sportspersons. In addition to the Centre, states, corporates and individual citizens can contribute to the NSDF. In the 20 years of the NSDF, non-government donors, led by public sector undertakings, have contributed about ₹160 crore to the fund. These funds are then disbursed to athletes and sports foundations based on a review of applications. According to the 2018-19 NSDF annual report, a sum of ₹61.3 crore was disbursed to 386 sportspersons across 22 disciplines till 2018-19. Shooting received the most ( ₹28 crore), followed by athletics ( ₹9.6 crore). Another ₹116 crore was distributed to 80 sports federations and private institutes.