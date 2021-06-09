Why gaming is a billion dollar mess

“Here is a larger public policy question which governments will evaluate: if large sections of the bottom of the pyramid are wasting hard-earned money even on a game of skill, there is a social impact. If there is any practice that affects a vulnerable population, it can be regulated," Mathew Chacko, partner at Spice Route Legal, a law firm, said. “In India, we don’t have the broad idea that one can practice whatever trade or profession they want—it is a restricted right to practice," he added. So, how will the courts treat an outright ban? “The constitution does not permit an outright ban, except where that is the only solution. My prediction is that high courts across the country will come up with different answers to this question," Chacko said.

