Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic quit basketball for a month; the reason will surprise you

Luka Dončić is set to enter the upcoming NBA season after a rapid transformation. The Los Angeles Lakers player is looking considerably leaner these days. However, his physical transformation was the result of something unthinkable- Doncic had to quit basketball for a month. The Slovenian basketball player made the revelation in a recent chat with Men’s Health.

Luka Dončić temporarily quit basketball for this reason The 26-year-old wanted to break a cycle of constant wear and tear that he had been facing for years. In 2024, Doncic played till June as part of the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA Finals run. He then jumped into the Olympic qualifying tournament as part of the Slovenian team.

In 2025, a calf injury sidelined him in January. Then, Doncic was traded to the Lakers in February this year. Rumors about his fitness levels began to intensify soon after. The 26-year-old underwent a series of medical evaluations in May, which proved that he was completely healthy. His training team, led by Dr. Ana Maria Barrio, told him to avoid the basketball court for a month in the offseason.

The aim was to ensure Doncic got a break from the court. At first, the shift was difficult, Luka Doncic admitted. He told Men’s Health, “I can’t be without basketball. But when I was a little kid, I played a lot of sports.” He focused on other sports and soon found a distraction with pickleball and padel. Doncic also focused on a weight routine that helped him increase his upper-body strength.

Barrio told the news outlet that Doncic’s break from the court has created a difference this summer. “He’s really happy,” she said. “There were a lot of angry moments, too, when we would lose,” he explained while talking about his offseason exploits. “But I didn’t lose much.”

Luka Doncic’s new diet The Lakers player did not just focus on exercise, but on diet as well. To reduce inflammation levels from intense workouts, he fasted from 8:30 pm to 12 noon the following day. The routine continued for six days a week in the offseason. Luka Doncic also added protein, omega-3 fats, and lots of fruits and vegetables to his diet to ensure his body can keep up with his new workout plan.

