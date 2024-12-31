Why marathon running is booming

No longer the exclusive domain of super-slim Type-A’s, the 26.2-mile distance has drawn in runners of all sizes and speeds and, notably, younger ones. While the number of marathon finishers remains below the half-million who ran in 2019, new groups of people are taking on the distance. The share of finishers between ages 20 and 24 has grown from about 5% to 8% since 2021, according to leading industry tracker Running USA.