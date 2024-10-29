Why the world is teeming with so many new sports leagues

PBR Teams is one of at least 26 new leagues that have sprung up in the past decade in America. Some leagues are focused on popular pastimes, such as cornhole, the most-played game in America. (A longtime staple of university parties and country clubs, it involves throwing a bean bag through a hole on a board, in a feat of casual athleticism akin to bowling.) Pickleball, the country’s fastest growing sport, now has several professional leagues. Slap fighting, in which contestants hit each other as hard as possible, also has one. Other leagues have restructured traditional sports to boost their appeal, like SailGP, a new and fast-growing sailing tour modelled on Formula One (F1), the popular international car race.