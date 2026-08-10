Why was Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale ejected before Sunday’s first pitch at Yankee Stadium? Check details

Chris Sale carried Saturday’s frustration into Sunday morning. Instead of letting it go, he took it straight to the umpires and got ejected out of Yankee Stadium before the first pitch was even thrown. The Atlanta Braves left-hander was not scheduled to pitch in the series finale. That made the early exit even more unusual. As umpire Dan Merzel and the rest of the crew walked past the visitors’ dugout, Sale started argument.

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Merzel wasted no time. He ejected the former Cy Young Award winner almost immediately. Sale still managed a few final words for crew chief Dan Bellino before heading off the field.

What sparked the sudden ejection? In the fifth inning of Saturday’s game, Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones tripled home the tying run. Chris Sale then threw his first pitch to Austin Wells. Dan Merzel called a balk, pointing to a slight hitch in Sale’s right leg. Jones scored, and the Yankees took a 3-2 lead.

It was only the third balk of Sale’s 16-year career. Sale and manager Walt Weiss argued the call for several minutes. Weiss was ejected for the first time as a big-league manager.

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Why did the balk call create so much tension? Chris Sale is what the league calls a hybrid pitcher. He works from both the windup and the stretch, and his foot position does not clearly show which delivery is coming. Because of that, he is required to announce his choice out loud to the umpire before each pitch.

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After the game, Bellino confirmed the rule. He noted that Sale had properly announced his delivery earlier when he struck out Jose Caballero. He did not make the same announcement before the pitch to Wells that was ruled a balk.

How did Chris Sale perform before the controversy? Chris Sale, 37, allowed three runs on five hits over six innings Saturday and took his first loss since June 28. He entered the day with a 12-7 record and a 2.20 ERA across 21 starts.

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Sunday marked his fourth career ejection and his first in nearly seven years. The previous one also came at Yankee Stadium, on August 3, 2019, when he was still with the Boston Red Sox. Umpire Mike Estabrook tossed him that night for arguing balls and strikes during a 9-2 loss.

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Getting ejected before the first pitch of a game you are not even pitching in is rare. Sale simply could not let the previous night’s argument rest. The rest of the Braves had to play the series finale without their ace watching from the dugout.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.