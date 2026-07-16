Will Grier retires from NFL at 31: Former West Virginia star ends career after stints with Panthers and Cowboys

Will Grier, the former West Virginia Mountaineers standout quarterback who carved out a seven-year NFL path despite limited playing time, has decided to hang up his cleats at the age of 31. The announcement came Wednesday via social media, marking the end of a journey that took him from college star to journeyman backup across multiple teams.

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Will Grier's Instagram post Will Grier kept the message simple in his Instagram post: "Retired today." The Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him, confirmed the news with an official statement.

After signing a new deal with Carolina in April, Grier also received a coaching offer from the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of pursuing either path on the field or sidelines, he chose to step away completely from the game.

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Journey from mountaineers to the NFL Draft Will Grier first made his name at West Virginia after starting his college career with the Florida Gators. His strong arm and dual-threat ability turned heads, leading the Panthers to select him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Expectations were high for the young quarterback, but NFL life proved tougher than anticipated.

He appeared in just two games during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, his only regular-season action in the league. Over the years that followed, Grier bounced around the roster of several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. He never secured a long-term starting role, yet he remained a reliable practice squad and third-string option known for his professionalism and preparation.

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Emotional high point with the Dallas Cowboys Will Grier’s most memorable NFL moment came during his first stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Claimed off waivers in September 2021, he spent 2021 and 2022 as the third-string quarterback. In August 2023, the Cowboys traded for Trey Lance, creating a crowded quarterback room. With his spot in jeopardy, Grier started the final preseason game and delivered a standout performance: 305 yards and four touchdowns.

After that night, Grier reflected on the situation with honesty. "I think my play speaks for itself," he said. "I'm a team-first guy…at the end of the day it's a numbers thing. It's just part of the job I signed up for." He added, “It's hard, it's tough, because you get close to people. But at the same time, I'm going to be just fine. Everybody is going to be fine.”

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Grier later returned to the Cowboys for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the third-stringer before rejoining the Panthers this spring.

Support from former teammates The retirement news prompted an outpouring of support on Will Grier’s Instagram stories. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott shared a warm message: "Never retired, just switching lanes. Congrats my brother." Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and new Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett also posted tributes, highlighting the respect Grier earned in locker rooms across the league.

With Grier’s departure, the Panthers head into training camp with three quarterbacks: Bryce Young, Kenny Pickett, and Haynes King. The team will now focus on building chemistry among that group without the veteran presence Grier provided.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.