William Contreras 4-hit night powers Brewers past Orioles

William Contreras singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for his fourth hit of the game, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

The Orioles fell to 0-3 under interim manager Tony Mansolino, who took over after Brandon Hyde was fired on Saturday. Baltimore has lost seven straight overall.

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4.

In the Milwaukee eighth, Brice Turang walked with two outs and stole second. Contreras then lined an RBI single up the middle off Yennier Cano (0-4).

Brewers reliever Abner Uribe (2-0) struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities as Milwaukee won its second game in a row.

Mullins tied it in the seventh with his 10th homer. Ryan O'Hearn walked with one out and Ramon Urias doubled, chasing Quinn Priester. Nick Mears, who had not allowed an earned run in his past 13 outings (12 innings), entered, and Mullins lined an 0-1 pitch 386 feet to right.

Priester came on after a perfect first inning by opener Rob Zastryzny and gave up a homer to the first batter he faced when Ramon Laureano led off the second with his sixth homer. Laureano ended the night 3-for-4.

The Brewers answered in the bottom of the second with three runs. Rhys Hoskins walked and Isaac Collins singled. Caleb Durbin snapped an 0-for-24 skid with a two-out RBI single, and Turang then singled home two more runs.

Milwaukee added a run in the fifth when Turang opened with a double off the glove of center fielder Mullins on a diving attempt. Contreras followed with an RBI double.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the sixth on a triple and two walks but failed to score. They also stranded a runner at second in the seventh.

Priester permitted three runs on four hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and fanned six.