The FIA confirmed on November 25 that Williams exceeded Formula 1’s 2025 cost cap by £627,000. The overspend equals 0.48% of the allowed limit and has been classified as unintentional. Williams has accepted a settlement that includes an undisclosed financial penalty and a 12-month reduction in aerodynamic testing time. Notably, the £627,000 figure represents the amount by which the team went over the cap, not the size of the fine.

What is Formula 1's spending limit? The cost cap was introduced in 2021 to stop the wealthiest teams from simply outspending rivals. It restricts the amount each team can spend each year on designing, building, and running its cars.

For the 2025 season, the base limit stood at $135 million for a 21-race calendar. Teams received an additional $1.8 million for every race beyond 21, with further adjustments for inflation. The 2025 championship contained 24 races. Driver salaries, the wages of a team’s three highest-paid employees, marketing expenditure and certain travel costs sit outside the cap.

From 2026, the headline limit rises to $215 million. Formula 1 has stated that the increase roughly offsets other rule changes, including the decision to count annual depreciation of team facilities inside the cap.

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Why Williams went over The FIA’s review, which lasted nearly eight months, found that nine of the 11 teams stayed within the 2025 rules. Williams was found guilty of both a minor overspend and a procedural breach, meaning its financial paperwork was also inaccurate.

The team explained that the breach “relates to administrative costs we incurred making changes to our company structure.” “We believed these costs fell outside of the cap,” Williams said. “Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap.”

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According to the FIA’s published summary, the errors involved human-resources, legal and finance costs plus leftover stock. The governing body noted that a 0.48% overspend sits at the lower end of a minor breach, defined as anything under 5% of the cap.

An overspend above 5% is treated as material and automatically triggers a deduction of constructors’ championship points. The FIA also stated there was no evidence that Williams “gained or sought to gain any advantage (sporting or otherwise)” and that the team had acted in good faith.

What penalty did they get? Williams must pay a fine within 30 days; the exact amount has not been disclosed. The team will also cover the cost of the investigation.

From 23 November, Williams loses 1.5 percentage points of its aerodynamic testing allowance for 12 months. The restriction applies to both wind-tunnel hours and computer simulations (CFD). As an example, the FIA noted that a 90% allowance would fall to 88.5%. Reduced testing can slow the rate at which a team develops its car for the remainder of the current season and into the next year.

The sanction is lighter than the penalty Red Bull received in 2022 after overspending the 2021 cap by £1,864,000, or 1.6%. Red Bull was fined $7 million and lost 10% of its aerodynamic testing time for a year. In the same review, Aston Martin was fined $450,000 for a paperwork breach with no overspend. Alpine has now received an undisclosed fine for a 2025 procedural breach, though the FIA confirmed its spending remained under the cap.