The FIA confirmed on November 25 that Williams exceeded Formula 1’s 2025 cost cap by £627,000. The overspend equals 0.48% of the allowed limit and has been classified as unintentional. Williams has accepted a settlement that includes an undisclosed financial penalty and a 12-month reduction in aerodynamic testing time. Notably, the £627,000 figure represents the amount by which the team went over the cap, not the size of the fine.

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What is Formula 1's spending limit? The cost cap was introduced in 2021 to stop the wealthiest teams from simply outspending rivals. It restricts the amount each team can spend each year on designing, building, and running its cars.

For the 2025 season, the base limit stood at $135 million for a 21-race calendar. Teams received an additional $1.8 million for every race beyond 21, with further adjustments for inflation. The 2025 championship contained 24 races. Driver salaries, the wages of a team’s three highest-paid employees, marketing expenditure and certain travel costs sit outside the cap.

From 2026, the headline limit rises to $215 million. Formula 1 has stated that the increase roughly offsets other rule changes, including the decision to count annual depreciation of team facilities inside the cap.

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Why Williams went over The FIA’s review, which lasted nearly eight months, found that nine of the 11 teams stayed within the 2025 rules. Williams was found guilty of both a minor overspend and a procedural breach, meaning its financial paperwork was also inaccurate.

The team explained that the breach “relates to administrative costs we incurred making changes to our company structure.” “We believed these costs fell outside of the cap,” Williams said. “Following discussions with the FIA, we have agreed to resolve the matter in line with their interpretation that the costs should have been in cap.”

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According to the FIA’s published summary, the errors involved human-resources, legal and finance costs plus leftover stock. The governing body noted that a 0.48% overspend sits at the lower end of a minor breach, defined as anything under 5% of the cap.

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An overspend above 5% is treated as material and automatically triggers a deduction of constructors’ championship points. The FIA also stated there was no evidence that Williams “gained or sought to gain any advantage (sporting or otherwise)” and that the team had acted in good faith.

What penalty did they get? Williams must pay a fine within 30 days; the exact amount has not been disclosed. The team will also cover the cost of the investigation.

From 23 November, Williams loses 1.5 percentage points of its aerodynamic testing allowance for 12 months. The restriction applies to both wind-tunnel hours and computer simulations (CFD). As an example, the FIA noted that a 90% allowance would fall to 88.5%. Reduced testing can slow the rate at which a team develops its car for the remainder of the current season and into the next year.

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The sanction is lighter than the penalty Red Bull received in 2022 after overspending the 2021 cap by £1,864,000, or 1.6%. Red Bull was fined $7 million and lost 10% of its aerodynamic testing time for a year. In the same review, Aston Martin was fined $450,000 for a paperwork breach with no overspend. Alpine has now received an undisclosed fine for a 2025 procedural breach, though the FIA confirmed its spending remained under the cap.

Where it leaves Williams Williams finished fifth in the 2025 constructors’ championship with 137 points. This season, the team sits ninth with 16 points and two races remaining. “Integrity is central to what Williams stands for and we can now close this case and remain focused on our future,” the team said.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.