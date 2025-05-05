Willy Adames goes deep twice, Giants dump Rockies

Willy Adames had his first two-homer game for San Francisco, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores chipped in with two-run hits and the Giants bombed the visiting Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Logan Webb (4-2) coasted through seven innings for his ninth career win against the Rockies, helping the Giants take the series 3-1 after dropping the opener on Thursday.

Adames, who had just two homers in his first 34 games as a Giant, teed off on Rockies starter German Marquez (0-6) for solo shots in the first and third innings to get San Francisco's 13-hit onslaught rolling.

The two-homer game was the eighth of his career. He had three during his 32-homer season for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

Adames added an RBI double in the fifth, giving him three hits and three RBIs for the day to tie his season highs.

Yastrzemski had a two-RBI single earlier in the fifth on Marquez's final pitch of the game. The Giants scored three in the inning to increase their lead to 5-1.

Marquez was charged with five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and didn't walk anyone.

San Francisco broke the game open in a four-run seventh that featured Flores' two-RBI single. LaMonte Wade Jr. capped San Francisco's scoring with a run-scoring single.

Webb handed the ball over to the bullpen at that point with an eight-run cushion. He allowed one run and six hits over his seven innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.

The lone Rockies run against Webb was the product of Jacob Stallings' single after a Mickey Moniak triple in the fifth.

Colorado completed the game's scoring when Jordan Beck and Ryan McMahon tripled consecutively in the eighth and Hunter Goodman delivered a run-scoring grounder.

Yastrzemski and Patrick Bailey each finished with two hits and two runs for the Giants, who completed a one-series homestand. Wade and Luis Matos also had two hits.

Moniak, McMahon and Goodman collected two hits apiece for Colorado, which suffered its 11th consecutive series defeat to begin the year.