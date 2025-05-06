Wilson comes up clutch again as Athletics edge Mariners 7-6 in 11 innings

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jacob Wilson singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Athletics a 7-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the AL West.

Wilson finished with three hits and three RBIs, including a tying single against Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz leading off the 10th that scored automatic runner JJ Bleday. The Athletics then loaded the bases with nobody out, but Muñoz struck out the next three batters and still has not allowed an earned run this season.

One inning later, a sacrifice bunt by Gio Urshela and two intentional walks loaded the bases for Wilson. He smacked a one-out single off Casey Legumina (2-1) through the middle of a drawn-in infield as the Athletics pulled within a game of the first-place Mariners.

It was Wilson's third walk-off hit in 62 major league games and second this season.

Hogan Harris (1-0) got the win with a scoreless 11th.

Miguel Andujar's sacrifice fly in the first and Wilson's RBI single in the second staked the Athletics to a 2-0 lead.

Jorge Polanco, Rowdy Tellez, Miles Mastrobuoni and Ben Williamson each drove in a run in the third off Athletics starter Luis Severino to put Seattle ahead 4-2.

Shea Langeliers led off the fourth with his eighth homer and Lawrence Butler tied it with a two-out RBI single.

Langeliers' sacrifice fly off Collin Snider in the seventh gave the Athletics a 5-4 advantage.

Cal Raleigh drew a walk from Grant Holman in the eighth and scored on a two-out single by Williamson to tie it.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings.

Severino permitted four runs on five hits and four walks in six innings.

Athletics closer Mason Miller walked two in the ninth before coming back to strike out Raleigh for the third out.

The Mariners are looking to win nine consecutive series for the first time since taking a franchise-record 15 straight in 2001.

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 6.62 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday night against LHP Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 4.98).