After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan is currently in London for Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 has been adorned with stars as Bollywood celebrities continue to arrive. Now, Aamir Khan is in London, where he revealed his connections with tennis. Khan revealed that he used to play tennis at a young age but quit after his father asked him to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aamir was a “very good player in the junior level" and was the Maharashtra State Champion.

The Bollywood actor spoke to former tennis player and commentator Vijay Amritraj. In a chat with Star Sports India, Aamir talked about his tennis days and explained why he left the sport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although the Ghajini star said he really enjoyed the game, he said he was doubtful of making it to any significant level. He joked, saying that it was good for tennis, that he decided not to continue any further.

“I don’t think I could have ever made it to any significant level, but I really enjoyed the game, so I had a lot of fun while playing it. And then one fine day, my dad decided that I should stop playing, so I stopped," he said.

Aamir Khan added,“Well, I think I am very happy where I am, so yeah, and good for tennis that I didn’t continue," Aamir Khan told Amritraj, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!