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Wimbledon 2026 schedule: How to watch live streaming in India and USA, prize money and other key details

Wimbledon 2026 is scheduled from June 29 to July 12 in London. Here ia all you need to know about the tournament as Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek aim to defend their titles.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Jun 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves as he practices with Italy's Jannik Sinner on No. 1 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves as he practices with Italy's Jannik Sinner on No. 1 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.(AFP)
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The Wimbledon 2026 Championship will begin on Monday, June 29, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. This prestigious grass-court Grand Slam tournament will run through July 12 and includes the defense of titles by Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, the return of Serena Williams to singles competition, a 20 percent increase in prize money, and the debut of video review technology on several courts. Here is all you need to know.

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How to watch Wimbledon 2026 live streaming in India and the USA

Viewers in India can follow the tournament on Star Sports via traditional television broadcasts. JioHotstar provides live streaming access to matches across all courts.

In the United States, ESPN and the Tennis Channel deliver comprehensive coverage of the main show courts. Additional matches are available through the ESPN app, giving audiences flexible options to follow the action throughout the fortnight.

Wimbledon 2026: Full singles schedule

First-round matches take place across June 29 and June 30. Second-round play is scheduled for July 1 and July 2. The third round follows on July 3 and July 4, while fourth-round matches occur on July 5 and July 6.

Quarterfinals are set for July 7 and July 8. The women’s semifinals will be contested on July 9 and the men’s semifinals on July 10. The women’s final takes place on July 11, with the men’s final closing the event on July 12. This format allows players sufficient recovery time between rounds.

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Serena Williams returns to singles competition

Serena Williams will compete in singles at Wimbledon 2026 after nearly four years away from professional tennis. She has received a wild card entry into the main draw, with her first-round matches expected during the opening two days of the tournament. Williams will also participate in women’s doubles alongside her sister Venus.

Also Read | Serena and Venus Williams get Wimbledon 2026 doubles wildcard

Defending champions and title favourites

Jannik Sinner returns as the men’s defending champion following his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final. Notably, Alcaraz will not compete this year due to a wrist injury. Iga Swiatek aims to retain the women’s title after her straight-sets win against Amanda Anisimova last year.

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Sinner is the top seed in the men’s draw and the clear favourite. In the women’s event, world number one Aryna Sabalenka is the slight favourite over Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion and French Open winner Mirra Andreeva.

Wimbledon 2026: Prize money and player protests

The singles champions will each receive 3.6 million pounds this year, representing a 20 percent increase from 2025. The total prize fund stands at 64.2 million pounds. Despite the rise, several top players continue to advocate for a greater share of revenue from the Grand Slams.

These players have indicated they will limit media appearances during the first week of Wimbledon as part of their ongoing campaign. The increased prize money has been noted positively, yet discussions around revenue distribution remain active.

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Also Read | Jannik Sinner among top players considering US Open mixed doubles boycott

New technology at Wimbledon 2026

Video review technology will be introduced at Wimbledon for the first time. It will operate on Centre Court, No. 1 Court, and four other show courts, allowing players to challenge specific chair umpire decisions such as double bounces.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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