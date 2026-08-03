Wings use 20-2 run to close third quarter, romp past Sun 83-63

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points each and the Dallas Wings used a big run in the third quarter to cruise to an 83-63 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night.

After a slow start to the third quarter, when the Wings had more misses and turnovers than points, they followed a timeout with a 20-2 run to close the quarter and turn a nine-point lead into a 72-45 lead.

The Sun went 3 of 15 from the field and scored just eight points.

Azzi Fudd added 12 points for the Wings (19-11), who ended a two-game skid. Paige Bueckers scored just six points, the fewest in her two-year career. With reserves playing the fourth quarter Dallas still finished at 48% shooting, making 7 of 18 3-pointers. Fudd was 4 of 5 on 3s and Ogunbowale made 7 of 9 shots with five assists.

Diamond Miller led the Sun (7-23) with a season-high 22 points. Kennedy Burke added 14.

Connecticut finished a six-game road trip with five losses. They were without leading scorer Brittney Griner, who missed her fourth straight game with a left knee issue and has missed 14 games overall. The Sun are 1-13 without Griner. Another top scorer, Aneesah Morrow, was traded to Toronto on Friday.

Without Griner, the Sun were outscored 46-24 in the paint. They shot 9 of 23 (39%) from 3-point range and 14 of 44 (32%) inside the arc.

Dallas led 48-37 at the half.

Three bus loads of fans from Houston attended the game. The Sun will relocate to Houston next season.

Sun: Home against Phoenix on Friday.

Fire: At Washington on Wednesday.