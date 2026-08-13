WNBA condemns 'bad-faith' efforts to fuel transgender athlete debate in women’s basketball

The WNBA pushed back hard against attempts to create controversy around transgender women competing in the league. League officials made clear that no eligibility issues currently affect the competition and rejected efforts to turn the topic into a tool for division.

League statement after anti-hate meeting Hours after the league’s anti-hate task force held a virtual meeting, a WNBA spokesperson released a firm statement. “There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others,” the spokesperson said.

The same statement added: “Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online. We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league.”

Notably, much of the session focused on the online abuse directed at WNBA players. The anti-hate committee was created last year specifically to address hateful and abusive comments aimed at athletes and the league itself.

Eligibility rules and recent draft declarations The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” It contains no further language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth. Last Friday, former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women. The draft is not scheduled until next April.

Also Read | Royce White joins Enes Kanter Freedom to declare for 2027 WNBA draft

No transgender woman, someone assigned male at birth who later transitions, has ever appeared on a WNBA roster. Some players who were assigned female at birth have later come out as transgender or nonbinary while in the league.

Commissioner memo and player union response WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to team presidents and general managers last Friday. She said the league would discuss transgender women in women’s basketball and reminded everyone that eligibility rules are collectively bargained. Preserving the integrity of the game and fair competition remain top priorities, according to the memo.

“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead,” Engelbert said in the memo. “We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”

Also Read | Cathy Engelbert confirms WNBA will continue transgender athlete talks next week