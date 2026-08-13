WNBA condemns 'bad-faith' efforts to fuel transgender athlete debate in women’s basketball

The WNBA pushed back hard against attempts to create controversy around transgender women competing in the league. League officials made clear that no eligibility issues currently affect the competition and rejected efforts to turn the topic into a tool for division.

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League statement after anti-hate meeting Hours after the league’s anti-hate task force held a virtual meeting, a WNBA spokesperson released a firm statement. “There are no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA, and we strongly denounce the bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others,” the spokesperson said.

The same statement added: “Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online. We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league.”

Notably, much of the session focused on the online abuse directed at WNBA players. The anti-hate committee was created last year specifically to address hateful and abusive comments aimed at athletes and the league itself.

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Eligibility rules and recent draft declarations The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” It contains no further language about gender identity or sex assigned at birth. Last Friday, former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declared themselves eligible for the WNBA draft, saying they identify as women. The draft is not scheduled until next April.

Also Read | Royce White joins Enes Kanter Freedom to declare for 2027 WNBA draft

No transgender woman, someone assigned male at birth who later transitions, has ever appeared on a WNBA roster. Some players who were assigned female at birth have later come out as transgender or nonbinary while in the league.

Commissioner memo and player union response WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo to team presidents and general managers last Friday. She said the league would discuss transgender women in women’s basketball and reminded everyone that eligibility rules are collectively bargained. Preserving the integrity of the game and fair competition remain top priorities, according to the memo.

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“We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead,” Engelbert said in the memo. “We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts.”

Also Read | Cathy Engelbert confirms WNBA will continue transgender athlete talks next week

The players’ union issued its own statement Friday condemning “hate, abuse and demonization” of transgender people. It said it would keep engaging in difficult talks and declared: “We will not be used as political pawns.”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.