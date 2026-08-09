WNBA rescinds Caitlin Clark eighth technical foul, Indiana Fever star avoids suspension

Caitlin Clark will not miss any time after the WNBA overturned a technical foul that would have forced the Indiana Fever star to sit out a game. The league moved fast on Saturday night, wiping away what would have been Clark’s eighth technical of the season following Indiana’s 90-86 victory over the Chicago Sky.

By WNBA rules, eight technical fouls trigger an automatic one-game suspension. The Fever challenged the call right after the final buzzer, and officials reversed it in less than two hours. Clark remains available for Tuesday’s home matchup against the New York Liberty in Indianapolis.

How the contact happened The disputed play came in the third quarter. Caitlin Clark was driven out of bounds along the baseline after contact with Sky defender Natasha Cloud. The bump sent Clark’s momentum into light contact with an official standing nearby. Crew chief Maj Forsberg later said the official on the floor “deemed that Clark intentionally made contact; therefore, a technical foul was assessed.”

Fever coach Stephanie White also received a technical while arguing the call against her star player.

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Stephanie White calls the decision “Really bad” Stephanie White did not hide her frustration after the game. She described the technical on Clark as a “bad” call and labeled the contact “incidental contact when you’re flying out of control.”

She went further, saying officials need better awareness in those chaotic moments. “I thought her teammates should have come up and talked to her about that as well,” White said. “I think it’s really bad... Officials have to have some awareness in those moments, and it didn’t happen.”

White’s comments reflected the view inside the Fever locker room that the contact was accidental and part of the normal physical flow of a hard-fought game.

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Quick appeal and response Indiana Fever wasted no time filing its appeal. The league reviewed the play and agreed the technical foul should not stand. The decision came before most fans had even left the arena, clearing Clark of the suspension that would have cost her a key home game against a strong Liberty squad.

Clark has drawn attention all season for her aggressive style and the physical attention she receives from opponents. Technical fouls have become a recurring talking point around her, making the league’s decision to reverse this one especially notable.