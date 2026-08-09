WNBA rescinds Caitlin Clark eighth technical foul, Indiana Fever star avoids suspension

Caitlin Clark will not miss any time after the WNBA overturned a technical foul that would have forced the Indiana Fever star to sit out a game. The league moved fast on Saturday night, wiping away what would have been Clark’s eighth technical of the season following Indiana’s 90-86 victory over the Chicago Sky.

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By WNBA rules, eight technical fouls trigger an automatic one-game suspension. The Fever challenged the call right after the final buzzer, and officials reversed it in less than two hours. Clark remains available for Tuesday’s home matchup against the New York Liberty in Indianapolis.

How the contact happened The disputed play came in the third quarter. Caitlin Clark was driven out of bounds along the baseline after contact with Sky defender Natasha Cloud. The bump sent Clark’s momentum into light contact with an official standing nearby. Crew chief Maj Forsberg later said the official on the floor “deemed that Clark intentionally made contact; therefore, a technical foul was assessed.”

Fever coach Stephanie White also received a technical while arguing the call against her star player.

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Stephanie White calls the decision “Really bad” Stephanie White did not hide her frustration after the game. She described the technical on Clark as a “bad” call and labeled the contact “incidental contact when you’re flying out of control.”

She went further, saying officials need better awareness in those chaotic moments. “I thought her teammates should have come up and talked to her about that as well,” White said. “I think it’s really bad... Officials have to have some awareness in those moments, and it didn’t happen.”

White’s comments reflected the view inside the Fever locker room that the contact was accidental and part of the normal physical flow of a hard-fought game.

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Quick appeal and response Indiana Fever wasted no time filing its appeal. The league reviewed the play and agreed the technical foul should not stand. The decision came before most fans had even left the arena, clearing Clark of the suspension that would have cost her a key home game against a strong Liberty squad.

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Clark has drawn attention all season for her aggressive style and the physical attention she receives from opponents. Technical fouls have become a recurring talking point around her, making the league’s decision to reverse this one especially notable.

Looking ahead to Liberty matchup With the technical gone, Caitlin Clark stays in the lineup as the Indiana Fever prepare for New York. The Liberty remain one of the top teams in the league, and Clark’s availability gives Indiana their full complement of scoring and playmaking for a high-stakes midweek contest.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.