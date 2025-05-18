WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner moves into 3rd on WNBAs career scoring list in debut with Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime WNBA pro DeWanna Bonner moved into third place on the league’s career scoring list in her Indiana Fever debut Saturday.

She passed Tina Thompson when she made two free throws with 3:13 to go in the game against the Fever's nearest rival, the Chicago Sky. The crowd gave her a standing ovation when she left.

Bonner, a two-time league champion and six-time All-Star, has now scored 7,489 points. Thompson finished her career with 7,488.

Only the recently retired Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles have scored more points than Bonner, who has made the All-WNBA team twice. She was a key offseason acquisition for Indiana, opting to follow her coach in Connecticut, Stephanie White, to Indiana.

“I felt like every game last year we were saying DeWanna Bonner moves into 12th, DeWanna Bonner moves into 11th, DeWanna Bonner moves into the top five,” White said before the game. "It's really incredible and not just her longevity, her efficiency and how good she's been her entire career and she gets lost in the shuffle, right? She's played with a lot of great players, and she's just quietly gone about her business.

“What she's done and been able to accomplish in this league, the way she's been able to do it, being available every year, nearly every game, that's hard to do,” White added. “She's a Hall of Famer.”

The 37-year-old Bonner entered the league with Phoenix in 2009 after starring at Auburn in college.