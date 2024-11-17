Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat Japan 3-0 in final pool match to finish atop standings

Goals from Navneet Kaur (37') and Deepika (47', 48') sealed India's victory.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 10:42 PM IST
India's Navneet Kaur, right, and others during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_14_2024_000337B)
India’s Navneet Kaur, right, and others during a Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_14_2024_000337B)(PTI)

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-0 in their last group stage match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Japan showcased exemplary defence in the first half of the game but second-half goals from Navneet Kaur (37') and Deepika (47', 48') sealed India's victory. With this result, India have finished on top of the table without dropping a single point and confirmed their rematch with Japan, who finished fourth on the table, in the Semi Final on November 19, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India began the game with a slow, patient buildup, pushing Japan back. They dominated possession in Japan's half but struggled to create significant chances until Deepika drew a foul in the circle, earning a penalty corner with six minutes left in the first quarter. 

Despite her powerful low flick, Japanese keeper Yu Kudo made a strong save. As the quarter came to a close, India showed a sense of urgency; Manisha and Neha combined to secure another penalty corner, but they failed to capitalize, and the first quarter ended goalless.

Japan started the second quarter with more ball control, probing India's shooting circle but unable to find a way through their defence. Both teams traded circle entries, but no clear goalscoring opportunities emerged until India earned a penalty corner five minutes before the halftime whistle. The Japanese defence, however, scrambled to make several close-range saves. As the half drew to a close, Japan took the initiative and pushed India back into their shooting circle, but the Indian defence held firm, keeping the scoreline at 0-0.

India began the third quarter on the front foot. Lalremsiami drove through the centre and passed to Salima Tete, who quickly relayed it to Deepika. However, her tame shot was easily cleared away. Despite India's dominance, Japan remained unfazed until Navneet Kaur took matters into her own hands with eight minutes left in the quarter. 

She picked up the ball at the top of the shooting circle and unleashed a reverse shot while dashing towards the left corner, catching Japanese keeper Yu Kudo off guard and breaking the deadlock. Japan then stepped out of their defensive setup in search of an equalizer, making the game more end-to-end. However, neither team managed to create a clear goalscoring chance, and India ended the third quarter leading 1-0.

The last quarter kicked off with a penalty corner for India. On the third retake, Deepika unleashed a powerful low flick towards the right post, doubling India's lead. India pressed their advantage and earned another penalty corner in the very next minute. This time, Deepika powered the ball over the keeper and into the goal, making it 3-0 in India's favour. From there, India took complete control of the match, ensuring they ended the group stage with yet another victory. 

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:42 PM IST
