World Championships finals to witness 4 Indian pugilists in separate categories

Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen on 23 March reached the the finals of the Mahindra IBA Women's World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Nitu (48kg) continued her remarkable run at the tournament against the reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan and earned 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed.

She had suffered a defeat against Balkibekova in the quarter-finals of the last World Championships.

Nitu (50kg), the 22-year-old Indian and 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, smartly landed accurate punches on her opponent and showcased her immense talent to reach the finals of the competition for the very first time.

She wil now dface the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on 25 March.

On the other side, Nikhat -- in the 50 kg category -- had an easy victory against the veteran Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia and secured a 5-0 win. The 26-year-old star pugilist was on the top of her game, as she utilised her quick movement and stellar strength to control the bout from the word go.

Apart from this, two-time World's bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain beat Li Qian of China by a 4-1 margin in the 75 kg category, while Saweety Boora (81kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships by beating Australia's Sue- Emma Greentree 4-3.

