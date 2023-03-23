World Championships finals to witness 4 Indian pugilists in separate categories

World Championships finals to witness 4 Indian pugilists in separate categories1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Pugilists Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Boxing Championships.
Indian pugilists Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen on 23 March reached the the finals of the Mahindra IBA Women's World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.
