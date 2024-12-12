Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China.

Gukesh is also the second Indian to clinch the title after Viswanathan Anand, who won the prestigious crown five times in his career.

"I was dreaming this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality. I've been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I'm living my dream. I'd like to thank God from candidates till the championship," PTI quoted Gukesh as saying to reporters after the historic triumph in Singapore.

"I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," he added.

He also praised his opponent Liren. "To me Ðing is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I'm sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent," Gukesh said.

On his parents' contributions, Gukesh said, "The dream of winning world chess championship is bigger for them than for me."

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points against 6.5 of his Chinese rival after winning the 14th and last classical time control game of the match, which seemed headed for a draw for the most part. As the title winner, he will get $1.3 million from the $2.5 million prize purse.

His opponent, Liren, congratulated Gukesh on his victory. He said, "It took a while to realise that I blundered. I think I played my best tournament in the year. I could be better, but it's a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

Wishes pour in for Gukesh: After winning the world chess championship, congratulatory wishes started pouring in for Gukesh.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her good wishes to Gukesh on his victory. She took to X and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future.”

Following this, PM Narendra Modi also sent a congratulatory message to Gukesh. He took to X and wrote, "Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination."

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours. @DGukesh," the PM added.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also sent his best wishes. He wrote, “Gukesh, you’ve made all of India proud! At just 18, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion is a phenomenal achievement. Your passion and hard work remind us that with determination, anything is possible. Congratulations, champ!”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote, "Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion. Tamil Nadu is proud of you!."