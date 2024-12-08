World Chess Championship: India’s Gukesh D beats China’s Ding Liren in 11th game, takes lead

Indian Chess Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju, or Gukesh D, defeated China's Ding Liren, marking his second win in the World Chess Championship, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, December 8.

The Indian grandmaster beat Ding Liren in the 11th game to take the lead, as per the report.

Also Read | Checkmate: How Indians mastered chess

Celebrations poured over after Gukesh marked his win against China's Liren on Sunday. Videos were shared on the social media platform X by a sports news portal highlighting the scenes at the venue after Gukesh won the 11th World Chess Championship in Singapore today.

Advertisement

Also Read | World Chess Championship: 8th game between India and China ends in draw

According to media reports, Liren made two minor mistakes while playing against Gukesh, and the young grandmaster picked up on them, bagging a win for the country.

Apart from the people at the venue, Gukesh's fans on social media poured in their wishes for the 18-year-old Chess grandmaster. Individuals as well as companies have come forward to wish Gukesh congratulations for his win against Liren.

“Victory well-deserved! Congratulations to D Gukesh on his second win at the 2024 World Chess Championship,” said RBL Bank's official platform X handle extending their support to the young chess titan.

Also Read | Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh Dommaraju beats defending champion Ding Liren

After today's Game 11 win, Gukesh is currently leading with six points, compared to Ding Liren's five points.

“An unforgettable victory for Gukesh,” said Chess.com in a post on platform X on Sunday.

Advertisement

Other players also congratulated Gukesh and one of them even said there is more to come from the 18-year-old grandmaster.