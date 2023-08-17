World chess federation bars transgender women from competing in women's events2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided: Federation
The world's top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials.
