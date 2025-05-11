World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul takes 1-shot lead into Americas final round

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand fired a 7-under-par 65 on Saturday to claim a 1-shot lead over France's Celine Boutier heading into the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open at windswept Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Seeking her first title since last November's CME Group Tour Championship, the 22-year-old Thitikul leapfrogged over Andrea Lee and Nelly Korda into the lead despite posting a double bogey during her round. The world's second-ranked golfer sits at 14-under 202 through 54 holes.

"I don't know how crazy I am playing out there with this strongest wind ever," Thitikul said. "Like, the strategies for today, I (was) just trying to keep it on the fairway and then on the green. I know it was going to be a really tough day and then I have to be patient out there."

Boutier posted a 6-under 66 to put herself in contention for her first titles since taking the Evian Championship and Women's Scottish Open back-to-back in the summer of 2023.

"It was definitely difficult," Boutier said. "The wind was so strong. I think I made a few really long putts today and yesterday, which normally doesn't happen that much. So I feel like that helped me out quite a bit."

Korda, the defending champion, and Lee started the day as co-leaders with South Korea's Somi Lee. While Somi Lee suffered through a 73 that put her seven shots off the pace, Korda and Andrea Lee each fired their third consecutive 68 on Saturday to place them just two shots behind Thitikul. Jason McDede, Korda's caddie, tried to rein in the world No. 1's expectations in the tough weather.

"I was walking out on the putting green and he said, ‘Today, the word is acceptance,' " Korda said. "So you knew you were going to make some mistakes. I made one on the first hole (her lone bogey), but I bounced back pretty quickly and had a pretty solid day."

Yealimi Noh notched a 5-under 67 to move within three strokes of the lead while Spain's Carlota Ciganda is another shot behind in the wake of her third-round 69.