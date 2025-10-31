World Series Game 6: When and where to watch the clash between Blue Jays and Dodgers; full schedule, other details here

World Series Game 6 is in the spotlight with the Toronto Blue Jays one win away from their first championship title since 1993. As the Fall Classic heads back to Canada's Toronto for Game 6, it is time to know the venue and exact tome of the game scheduled for Friday, 31 October.

Advertisement

Notably, Toronto won Games 4 and 5 in Los Angeles by limiting the Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs in the previous two games. In order to become the first team to repeat as World Series champions in a quarter-century the Dodgers will now have to win two games in Toronto.

Building up the excitement, Blue Jays manager John Schneider in an interview after Game 5 said, "I can't wait to see what the Rogers Centre is going to look, feel, and sound like," USA Today reported.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said, “At the end of the day, regardless of who we run out there or what construct, we still got to take good at-bats, all of us," MLB reported.

Advertisement

Venue of World Series Game 6 Game 6 is set to take place today at Rogers Centre. One of the largest stadiums in Canada, featuring a retractable roof, is preparing for the final showdown. Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be starting for the Dodgers.

Also Read | Dodgers unveil World Series roster: Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott sidelined

When and where to watch World Series Game 6? To enjoy the thrill of Blue Jays Game 6 in a faceoff with Dodgers, sports enthusiasts can watch the World Series game today at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PDT/ 5:30 AM IST, 1 November). The event will air at Fox and can also be live streamed at Fubo. Notably, all series are available in the US on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider. It is important to note that the games are also available live internationally, although not in Canada.

Advertisement

Viewers in Canada can watch the Postseason game on Sportsnet while TVA Sports will be covering the entire AL Postseason and the World Series in French. Meanwhile, Broadcaster RDS will cover the entire NL Postseason in French.

World Series schedule 2025 Game 1: Blue Jays 11, Dodgers 4

Game 2: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Blue Jays 5 (18 innings)

Game 4: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 2

Game 5: Blue Jays 6, Dodgers 1

Game 6: Oct. 31 in Toronto – 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PDT