World's highest paid athlete makes more than ₹2000000000.…crore, much higher than Lionel Messi, LeBron James

Forbes published a list of top 50 highest-paid athletes in 2025 with the total earning estimated at USD 4.23 billion (approximately 36,238 crore) - a substantial increase from last year's USD 3.88 billion (approximately 33,240 crore).

Koushik Paul
Updated16 May 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in 2025 according to Forbes.
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes in 2025 for the third consecutive time with an earning of whopping USD 275 million (approximately 2,356 cr) between May 2024 and May 2025. This is the fifth time he topped the Forbes list overall.

Ronaldo's on-field rival Lionel Messi sit fifth in the table at USD 135 million (approximately 1,157 cr). Unfortunately, no female athlete made the list with American tennis star Coco Gauff missing out by USD 19.2 million. No Indian athlete featured in the list this year.

World's top-10 highest-paid athletes in 2025

RankPlayerSportWorth in $
1Cristiano RonaldoFootball275m
2Stephen CurryBasketball156m
3Tyson FuryBoxing146m
4Dak PrescottAmerican football137m
5Lionel MessiFootball135m
6LeBron JamesBasketball133.8m
7Juan SotoBaseball114m
8Karim BenzemaFootball104m
9Shohei OhtaniBaseball102.5m
10Kevin DurantBasketball101.4m

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, increased his earnings by USD 15 million from last year through of-field endorsements as well as sponsorship deals, backed by his large social media followers - 939 million as of May 2025.

Despite his financial boost, Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr, didn't yeild them any major trophy. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ranks second in the list while boxer Tyson Fury is fourth.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, Karim Benzema is the third footballer in the top 10 at eighth. Besides Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the other NBA superstars in the list.

