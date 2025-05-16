World's highest paid athlete makes more than ₹2000000000.…crore, much higher than Lionel Messi, LeBron James

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo topped the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes in 2025 for the third consecutive time with an earning of whopping USD 275 million (approximately ₹2,356 cr) between May 2024 and May 2025. This is the fifth time he topped the Forbes list overall.

Forbes published a list of top 50 with the total earning estimated at record USD 4.23 billion (approximately ₹36,238 crore) - a substantial increase from last year's USD 3.88 billion (approximately ₹33,240 crore).

Ronaldo's on-field rival Lionel Messi sit fifth in the table at USD 135 million (approximately ₹1,157 cr). Unfortunately, no female athlete made the list with American tennis star Coco Gauff missing out by USD 19.2 million. No Indian athlete featured in the list this year.

World's top-10 highest-paid athletes in 2025

Rank Player Sport Worth in $ 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Football 275m 2 Stephen Curry Basketball 156m 3 Tyson Fury Boxing 146m 4 Dak Prescott American football 137m 5 Lionel Messi Football 135m 6 LeBron James Basketball 133.8m 7 Juan Soto Baseball 114m 8 Karim Benzema Football 104m 9 Shohei Ohtani Baseball 102.5m 10 Kevin Durant Basketball 101.4m

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, increased his earnings by USD 15 million from last year through of-field endorsements as well as sponsorship deals, backed by his large social media followers - 939 million as of May 2025.

Despite his financial boost, Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr, didn't yeild them any major trophy. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ranks second in the list while boxer Tyson Fury is fourth.

