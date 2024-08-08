Wrestler Antim Panghal, team sent back home from Paris over disciplinary breach

Paris Olympics 2024: Antim Panghal faces disciplinary action for handing over her accreditation to her sister to enter the Olympic Games Village. She is being deported to India for disciplinary breach

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated8 Aug 2024, 07:33 AM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOC), on Thursday, decided to fly wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff back to India after a disciplinary breach was brought to the its notice by the French authorities. The IOA in its statement, announced that Antim Panghal and her support staff had breached disciplinary rules, as mentioned by French Authorities.

The event comes a day after wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Women's 50kg freestyle wrestling category, as she was just 100 grams overweight than the required limit.

What happened to Antim Panghal

The French authorities had raised a complaint to the IOA after Antim Panghal had given her accreditation to her sister to help her enter the Olympic Games Village. 

“Antim Panghal gave her accreditation to her sister to help her enter the Games Village on her accreditation. French authorities complained to the IOA, and that's why she will be sent back to India with her support staff," said the statement.

“The sister was trying to enter the Village posing as Antim. However, authorities found it out,” a source aware of the matter was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The security team at the Village then called the cops after detaining the sister. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials were apprised of the development, as they are responsible for the Indian Contingent at the Paris games, said the source.

“As the IOA is responsible for the Indian contingent at the Games, their officials have been informed about the developments. Antim and others involved in the incident are expected to be sent back home tonight (Wednesday night),” said the source.

Antim Panghal, the 19-year-old wrestler from Haryana, had allegedly asked her sister to bring Antim's belongings to the hotel after she had left the Games Village.

While the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials requested the cops to not detain Antim Panghal's sister, they agreed and she was sent back to the hotel. However, the wrestler and her whole team is now being deported over disciplinary breach.

Following the incident, Antim Panghal's accreditation stands cancelled. The IOA will also discuss the issue with the Wrestling Federation of India, stated the report.

Earlier, Antim Panghal had lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the women's 53 kg freestyle round of 16 at the Paris games. According to the Olympics official news updates, the Turkish wrestler, won on technical superiority. Yetgil has also been a U23 European championship bronze medallist.

